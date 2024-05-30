Mothering "difficult adult children" with Dr. Judith Smith

On this week's 51%, we speak with psychotherapist Dr. Judith Smith about how parenting doesn't stop once children reach adulthood – and how parenting a "difficult adult child" can be especially hard on moms in their later years. We also hear from the women behind Eyes that Weave the World's Wonders, a new children's book highlighting the experience of transracial adoptees.

Guests: Dr. Judith Smith, psychotherapist and author of Difficult: Mothering Challenging Adult Children Through Conflict and Change; Joanna Ho & Liz Kleinrock, authors of Eyes That Weave the World's Wonders

