51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

For the record

By Jesse King,
Samantha SimmonsJody Cowan
Published May 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Dr. Colleen Shogan at FDR Library in Hyde Park, NY
1 of 2  — Colleen Shogan at FDR Library.png
Dr. Colleen Shogan at FDR Library in Hyde Park, NY
Jesse King / WAMC
Portrait of Emily Roebling and photograph of RPI Professor and Department Head Antoinette Maniatty
2 of 2  — Roebling-Maniatty COLLAGE.jpg
Portrait of Emily Roebling and photograph of RPI Professor and Department Head Antoinette Maniatty

Portrait By Charles-Émile-Auguste Carolus-Duran / Brooklyn Museum/Wikimedia Commons // RPI

On this week’s 51%, we meet with the head of the National Archives amid her tour of presidential libraries across the U.S. Dr. Colleen Shogan discusses the role historical records can play in healing the country’s cultural and political divides. We also stop by an even with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and learn about an artificial intelligence project at RPI telling the story of Emily Warren Roebling, a 19th Century engineer who helped complete the Brooklyn Bridge.

Guests: Dr. Colleen Shogan, 11tharchivist of the United States; Antoinette Maniatty, professor and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
