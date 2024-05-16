© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Endometriosis, Part Three

By Jesse King
Published May 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
The concept of endometriosis of the uterus made of paper.

On this week’s 51%, we wrap our series on endometriosis. “Endo Dietitian” Stephanie Valakas explains how some endometriosis patients shift to an anti-inflammatory diet to self-manage their symptoms. We also learn about a new endometriosis research hub at the University of Pittsburgh, and revisit the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research.

Guests: Linda Griffith, scientific director for the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research; Stephanie Valakas, founder of The Dietologist

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
