Endometriosis, Part Three

On this week’s 51%, we wrap our series on endometriosis. “Endo Dietitian” Stephanie Valakas explains how some endometriosis patients shift to an anti-inflammatory diet to self-manage their symptoms. We also learn about a new endometriosis research hub at the University of Pittsburgh, and revisit the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research.

Guests: Linda Griffith, scientific director for the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research; Stephanie Valakas, founder of The Dietologist

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————