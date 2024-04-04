Cycle Syncing with Angie Marie

On this week’s 51%, we speak with mountain athlete and fertility doula Angie Marie to learn how some women are applying the concepts behind cycle syncing to their everyday lives. “Cycle syncing” is the practice of adjusting one’s diet or exercise to the different stages of their menstrual cycle. While the theory has become more popular among female athletes, Marie says she uses cycle syncing to increase her creativity, get in touch with her emotions, and promote self-care. Marie lays out some tips and tricks on how to listen to your body in her new guide, The Cycle Syncing Handbook.

————

Guest: Angie Marie, birth and fertility doula and author of The Cycle Syncing Handbook:Identify Hormonal Patterns, Build Holistic Habits, and Embrace the Power of Your Menstrual Cycle

*Disclaimer: This episode discusses subjects like menstruation, ovulation, and specifically, cervical mucus from 8:47-11:17. We've opted to air the more in-depth descriptions of these topics, because we feel it is medically important for women to know.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.