© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRUN-FM 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica is currently off-air due to a power outage. We expect more potential outages due to the weather. Thank you in advance for your patience.

Tune in Monday from 3-4 p.m. for a live broadcast of the total solar eclipse from The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, N.Y. Click here for more info.
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Cycle Syncing with Angie Marie

By Jesse King,
Samantha Simmons
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM EDT
Angie Marie
Ulysses Press
Angie Marie

 

On this week’s 51%, we speak with mountain athlete and fertility doula Angie Marie to learn how some women are applying the concepts behind cycle syncing to their everyday lives. “Cycle syncing” is the practice of adjusting one’s diet or exercise to the different stages of their menstrual cycle. While the theory has become more popular among female athletes, Marie says she uses cycle syncing to increase her creativity, get in touch with her emotions, and promote self-care. Marie lays out some tips and tricks on how to listen to your body in her new guide, The Cycle Syncing Handbook.

————

Guest: Angie Marie, birth and fertility doula and author of The Cycle Syncing Handbook:Identify Hormonal Patterns, Build Holistic Habits, and Embrace the Power of Your Menstrual Cycle

*Disclaimer: This episode discusses subjects like menstruation, ovulation, and specifically, cervical mucus from 8:47-11:17. We've opted to air the more in-depth descriptions of these topics, because we feel it is medically important for women to know.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content
Load More