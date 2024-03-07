© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
Krystale Littlejohn and Rickie Solinger on "Fighting Mad"

By Jesse King,
Samantha Simmons
Published March 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Book cover for Fighting Mad (left) and photograph by Rollie McKenna (right)
Provided / Rollie McKenna
/
University of California Press / Vassar College
Book cover for Fighting Mad (left) and photograph by Rollie McKenna (right)

On the latest 51%, we speak with the editors of Fighting Mad, a new book of essays reimagining the abortion rights — or rather, reproductive justice — movement. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also brings us to a public hearing on the proposed closure of Burdett Birth Center in Troy, New York, and we learn about the life and career of American photographer Rollie McKenna.

Guests: Krystale E. Littlejohn, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Oregon, author, and editor of the Reproductive Justice book series from University of California Press; Rickie Solinger, historian, curator, author and editor of the Reproductive Justice book series from University of California Press.

You can find Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
