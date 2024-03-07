Krystale Littlejohn and Rickie Solinger on "Fighting Mad"

On the latest 51%, we speak with the editors of Fighting Mad, a new book of essays reimagining the abortion rights — or rather, reproductive justice — movement. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also brings us to a public hearing on the proposed closure of Burdett Birth Center in Troy, New York, and we learn about the life and career of American photographer Rollie McKenna.

Guests: Krystale E. Littlejohn, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Oregon, author, and editor of the Reproductive Justice book series from University of California Press; Rickie Solinger, historian, curator, author and editor of the Reproductive Justice book series from University of California Press.

You can find Fighting Mad: Resisting the End of Roe v. Wade here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————