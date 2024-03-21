Chelsey Goodan on "Underestimated"

On this week’s 51%, public speaker and mentor Chelsey Goodan provides insight on the wisdom and power of teenage girls. For years, Goodan has been working with girls one-on-one and speaking with them about mental health, body image, social media, boys, friendships, and parents. In her new book Underestimated, Goodan explores why we, as a society, so often restrict and belittle girls at an age when they’re supposed to be gaining independence. We also speak with therapist Khara Croswaite Brindle about how to find peace amid parent-child estrangement.

Guests: Chelsey Goodan, author of Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls; Khara Croswaite Brindle, owner of Croswaite Counseling PLLC and author of Understanding Ruptured Mother-Daughter Relationships

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————