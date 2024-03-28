© 2024
Elizabeth Comen on "All in Her Head"

By Jesse King,
Karen DewittLucas Willard
Published March 28, 2024 at 8:30 PM EDT
HarperCollins Publishers

On the latest 51%, Dr. Elizabeth Comen gives us a lesson on gender bias in early medicine, and how it continues to prevent women from getting adequate care. Dr. Comen is a breast oncologist and medical historian with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. In her new book, All in Her Head, she examines how early medicine failed women in just about every major organ system of their bodies, and why women’s health is still so misunderstood.

Guest: Dr. Elizabeth Comen, breast oncologist at Memoiral Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and author of All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies, and Why it Matters Today

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
