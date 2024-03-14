On this week’s 51%, our associate producer Jody Cowan catches up with NASA astronaut, engineer, and chemist Tracy Caldwell Dyson ahead of her third mission to the International Space Station this month. During her six-month stay, Dyson will help maintain station equipment and contribute to a number of ongoing science experiments. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce about her new book, Transient and Strange.

Guests: Tracy Caldwell Dyson, NASA astronaut; Rebecca Van Tassell, program coordinator at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies; Nell Greenfieldboyce, NPR science correspondent and author of Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life

