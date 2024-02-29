Wild women

On this week's 51%, we kick off Women's History Month. We speak with the directors and flight attendants behind PBS' new American Experience film Fly With Me, about how the first female flight attendants in the U.S. fought for equal labor protections — and contributed to the broader feminist movement in the process. Author Shelley Fraser Mickle also dives into the fascinating life of first daughter Alice Roosevelt in White House Wild Child.

Guests: Helen Dobrowski, director of American Experience's Fly With Me; Patricia Ireland, former flight attendant for Pan American Airways and director of the National Organization for Women; Shelley Fraser Mickle, author of White House Wild Child

You can find a link to watch Fly With Me here.

