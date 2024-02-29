© 2024
WAMC confirms North Adams Regional Hospital will reopen in March, a decade after sudden closure
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Wild women

By Jesse King
Published February 29, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST
photo provided
/
PBS

On this week's 51%, we kick off Women's History Month. We speak with the directors and flight attendants behind PBS' new American Experience film Fly With Me, about how the first female flight attendants in the U.S. fought for equal labor protections — and contributed to the broader feminist movement in the process. Author Shelley Fraser Mickle also dives into the fascinating life of first daughter Alice Roosevelt in White House Wild Child.

Guests: Helen Dobrowski, director of American Experience's Fly With Me; Patricia Ireland, former flight attendant for Pan American Airways and director of the National Organization for Women; Shelley Fraser Mickle, author of White House Wild Child

You can find a link to watch Fly With Me here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
