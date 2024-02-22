Carol Chumney on "The Arena"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with former Tennessee state legislator and judge Carol Chumney about the lessons she’s learned from her long-running political career, and the barriers that often keep women from the political arena. We also hear from the founder of a Florida nonprofit supporting homeless youth, and learn about a new financial literacy initiative in Vermont aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence.

Guests: Carol Chumney, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge and author of The Arena: One Woman's Story; Vicki Sokolik, founder of Starting Right, Now, and author of If You See Them: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York.

