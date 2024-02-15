Ayesha Rascoe on "HBCU Made"

© 2024
By Jesse King,
Ian PickusJody Cowan
Published February 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
On this week's 51%, we hear from NPR Weekend Edition Host Ayesha Rascoe about how her experience at Howard University shaped her into the reporter she is today. Rascoe is the editor behind a new collection of essays called HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience, with contributions from alumni like Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, and more. Our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, also catches up with Deshanna Wiggins – another HBCU grad, and CEO of the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce. And we remember disability rights advocate and professor Brooke Ellison, who died last week at the age of 45.

Guests: Ayesha Rascoe, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday and editor of HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience; Deshanna Wiggins, CEO of the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce; Brooke Ellison, Stony Brook University Professor, advocate, and author of Look Both Ways

 

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

 

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
