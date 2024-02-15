Ayesha Rascoe on "HBCU Made"

On this week's 51%, we hear from NPR Weekend Edition Host Ayesha Rascoe about how her experience at Howard University shaped her into the reporter she is today. Rascoe is the editor behind a new collection of essays called HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience, with contributions from alumni like Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, and more. Our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, also catches up with Deshanna Wiggins – another HBCU grad, and CEO of the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce. And we remember disability rights advocate and professor Brooke Ellison, who died last week at the age of 45.

Guests: Ayesha Rascoe, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday and editor of HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience; Deshanna Wiggins, CEO of the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce; Brooke Ellison, Stony Brook University Professor, advocate, and author of Look Both Ways

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

