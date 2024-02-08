© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Jenn Jackson on "What Black Women Taught Us"

By Jesse King,
Sarah LaDuke
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST
Random House Publishing

On the latest 51%, we hear from Syracuse University professor and columnist Dr. Jenn M. Jackson about their new book, What Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism, underscoring the legacy of Black women writers and leaders, and their contribution to America’s modern social movements.

Guest: Dr. Jenn M. Jackson, assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University and author of What Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
