Michelle Horton on "Dear Sister" and criminalized survivors

On this week’s 51%, we speak with author Michelle Horton about the concept of “criminalized survivors,” and her new memoir recounting her family's side of the high-profile murder case in which her sister was sentenced to prison in 2020. We also tune into a recent forum on violence against women, and our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, checks in with a Palestinian college student speaking out about the Israel-Hamas war from her campus in east Jerusalem.

————

Guests: Michelle Horton, author of Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival and Unbreakable Bonds; Nagham Ayyad, college student at Al-Quds Bard College

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.