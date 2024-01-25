© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Emily Lynn Paulson on "Hey, Hun"

By Jesse King,
Karen Dewitt
Published January 25, 2024 at 8:08 PM EST
Cover for "Hey, Hun" by Emily Lynn Paulson
image provided
Cover for "Hey, Hun" by Emily Lynn Paulson

On the latest 51%, we sit down with author and speaker Emily Lynn Paulson to learn about her experience as a “girlboss” for a multilevel marketing company — and why she left. In her book Hey, Hun, Paulson depicts the darker side of MLMs, how to tell if signing up is worth it, and how to politely turn down sales offers from friends while helping them feel supported. We also learn about renewed efforts to pass the Fashion Workers Act in New York, and how artificial intelligence is impacting the modeling industry.

————

Guest: Emily Lynn Paulson, author of Hey, Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy, and the Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Karen Dewitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen Dewitt
Related Content
Load More