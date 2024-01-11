© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

#1799: Finding Your Strength

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published January 11, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Secrets of Giants by Alyssa Ages
Secrets of Giants by Alyssa Ages

On this week’s 51%, we speak with trainer Tracy Norton-Fisher about how you can build (and maintain) a workout routine that fits your goals. Our associate producer Jody Cowan also sits down with writer and Strongman competitor Alyssa Ages to talk about her book, Secrets of Giants, and learn what motivates her to lift boulders and pull trucks.
 

————

Guests: Tracy Norton-Fisher, certified personal trainer with Toned by Tracy; Alyssa Ages, Strongman competitor and author of Secrets of Giants

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
