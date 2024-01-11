1799: Finding Your Strength

On this week’s 51%, we speak with trainer Tracy Norton-Fisher about how you can build (and maintain) a workout routine that fits your goals. Our associate producer Jody Cowan also sits down with writer and Strongman competitor Alyssa Ages to talk about her book, Secrets of Giants, and learn what motivates her to lift boulders and pull trucks.





————

Guests: Tracy Norton-Fisher, certified personal trainer with Toned by Tracy; Alyssa Ages, Strongman competitor and author of Secrets of Giants

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

