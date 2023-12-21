© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Good grief with Claudia Coenen

By Jesse King
Published December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Claudia Coenen, a certified grief counselor and thanatologist, about how to cope with grief during the holiday season. We also hear from the executive director of No Kid Hungry New York about the state of food insecurity in the U.S.

————

Guests: Claudia Coenen, licensed counselor with The Karuna Project; Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
