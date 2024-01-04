© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

The best of 2023

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST

On this week’s 51%, we look back on some of our favorite conversations and stories from 2023. Hollywood speech coach Samara Bay teaches us how to embrace the power in our voices, Dr. Heather Hirsch discusses how women can unlock their “menopause type,” and our associate producer Jody Cowan stops by the practice of a roller derby league rebuilding its ranks in New York’s Capital Region.

————

Guests: Samara Bay, speech coach and author of Permission to Speak: How to Change What Power Sounds Like, Starting with You; Dr. Heather Hirsch, board-certified internist and author of Unlock Your Menopause Type

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
