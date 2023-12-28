"Moving On" with Gina Moffa

On this week’s 51%, we continue our discussion on grief with therapist and author Gina Moffa. In her new book, Moving On Doesn’t Mean Letting Go, Moffa helps readers navigate losses of all kinds, find their “grief rhythm,” and decide when to disclose their experiences on social media — and when to set boundaries.

————

Guest: Gina Moffa, LCSW and author of Moving On Doesn't Mean Letting Go: A Modern Guide to Navigating Loss

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.