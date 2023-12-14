© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Women on stage

By Jesse King,
Sarah LaDuke
Published December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Samantha Bee (left) and Erin Harkes (right)
Provided
Samantha Bee (left) and Erin Harkes (right)

On this week’s 51%, we hear from comedian, writer, and TV host Samantha Bee about her latest standup tour “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education.” Bee is best known for her previous roles as correspondent on “The Daily Show,” and host of the satirical late-night program “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which ran for seven seasons on TBS. We also sit down with Erin Harkes, a rising comedian in New York’s Capital Region, about her new special and album “Uncle Ernie,” and how she workshops new material.

————

Guests: Samantha Bee; Erin Harkes

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke