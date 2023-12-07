Kirsten Hines on "Wild Florida"

On the latest 51%, we speak with biologist and wildlife photographer Kirsten Hines about her new book Wild Florida: An Animal Odyssey, documenting the state’s diverse population of birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects. We also stop by a conference celebrating women in STEM at the headquarters of GlobalFoundries in New York’s Capital Region, and our associate producer Jody Cowan sits down with the battery experts at Qnovo for a look at the future of electric vehicles.

Guest: Kirsten Hines, author of Wild Florida; Dania Ghantous, Co-founder and VP of Technology at Qnovo

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.