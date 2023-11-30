© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

Home births and hospitals

By Jesse King
Published November 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Amy Brittain of the Washington Post about the paper’s recent analysis of infant mortality in home births across the U.S., and how the country’s varying regulations for midwives can make it difficult for expectant mothers to know what they’re getting. We also attend a virtual town hall on the proposed closure of Burdett Birth Center in Troy, New York.

————

Guest: Amy Brittain, reporter at The Washington Post

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
