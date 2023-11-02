Women in Global Press

On this week’s 51%, we speak with award-winning international reporter Amanda Sperber to learn how news outlets and foreign correspondents can better serve the communities they cover. We also sit down with the leader of one organization that’s putting that message into practice: Global Press, founded by Cristi Hegranes, has been training women in countries around the world how to report on their communities since 2006.

————

Guests: Amanda Sperber, foreign correspondent and investigative journalist with work in a range of publications, including Al Jazeera, the Atlantic, and NBC; Cristi Hegranes, journalist and founder of the Global Press Institute

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.