51 % The Women's Perspective
Healing through creativity

By Jesse King,
Josh Landes
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we speak with artists who have found healing through creativity. Author Brittany Means comes to terms with her childhood growing up on the road in her new memoir Hell if We Don’t Change Our Ways, and pianist and composer Robin Spielberg meditates on resilience for her new symphonic record, By Way of the Wind. WAMC’s Josh Landes also speaks with the organizer of a Pittsfield, Massachusetts art show highlighting the work of breast cancer survivors.

Guests: Brittany Means, author of Hell if We Don't Change Our Ways; Robin Spielberg, pianist and composer; Francesca Olsen, artist

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018.
