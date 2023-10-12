51% #1786: Joy Farrow and Laura Frombach on “Defensive Living”

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with “defensive living” experts Joy Farrow and Laura Frombach to discuss modern ways women are protecting themselves in the face of gender-based violence. Farrow is a retired deputy sheriff with 28 years of experience in policing and airport safety, while Frombach is a technologist and engineer who escaped a childhood plagued by domestic abuse. In their new book, Street Smart Safety for Women, Farrow and Frombach share tips on everything from how to spot a scammer to how to become “persuasion-proof".

Guests: Joy Farrow and Laura Frombach, authors of Street Smart Safety for Women: Your Guide to Defensive Living

If you or someone you love has been impacted by domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides 24/7 support at 1-800-799-7233, and online here.

