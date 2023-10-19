© 2023
Cervical and ovarian cancer

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Dr. Elizabeth Lucal for Nuvance Health
provided
/
Nuvance Health
Dr. Elizabeth Lucal for Nuvance Health

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Dr. Elizabeth Lucal about how women can reduce their risk of cervical cancer, and why we still know so little about ovarian cancer. Dr. Lucal is an OB-GYN and the vice chair of women’s health services at Nuvance Health in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, also speaks with the founders of JBA Concierge Medicine, about how patients can get the most out of their doctor’s appointments.

————

 Guests: Dr. Elizabeth Lucal, OB-GYN with Nuvance Health; Alison Joseph and John Brown, founders of JBA Concerige Medicine

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
