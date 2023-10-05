51% #1785: Alexi Pappas on "Bravey"

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with playwright Juliany Taveras for a preview of the new Children’s Theatre Company production Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, based on the popular children’s book of the same name by Christine Baldacchino. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also speaks with Olympic runner Alexi Pappas about how she went about adapting her book, Bravey, for a younger audience.

