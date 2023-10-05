© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1785: Alexi Pappas on "Bravey"

By Jesse King,
Samantha Simmons
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with playwright Juliany Taveras for a preview of the new Children’s Theatre Company production Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, based on the popular children’s book of the same name by Christine Baldacchino. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also speaks with Olympic runner Alexi Pappas about how she went about adapting her book, Bravey, for a younger audience.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our producer and host is Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
