51% #1784: Art and Infertility

The World Health Organization says roughly 1 in 6 people grapples with infertility. On this week’s 51%, we speak with the editors of Infertilities: A Curation, to broaden our perception and understanding of what is commonly called a “women’s issue.” With a collection of personal stories, poetry, and visual art, editors Elizabeth Horn, Maria Novotny, and Robin Silbergleid shed light on how the issue impacts people of all backgrounds as they try to create families of all kinds. Horn also discusses how she uses art to process her own grief stemming from infertility.



————

Guests: Elizabeth Horn, Maria Novotny, Robin Silbergleid; co-founders of The ART of Infertility and editors of Infertilities: A Curation

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our producer and host is Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.