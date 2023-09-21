51% #1783: Woman vs. Wild

On this week’s 51%, we speak with science journalist and Brave the Wild River author Melissa Sevigny about the two women who risked their lives to botanize the Grand Canyon in the 1930s. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, also reports back on an interesting art project showcased at the 2nd annual Soil Fest in New York, and we hear from mountaineer Jenn Drummond, who recently became the first woman to scale all seven second summits.

Guests: Melissa Sevigny, science journalist with KNAU Arizona Public Radio, and author of Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon; Jenn Drummond, mountaineer

