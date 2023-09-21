© 2023
Two adults killed, dozens of injuries after bus overturns on I-84 in Orange County; faulty tire blamed
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1783: Woman vs. Wild

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published September 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Brave the Wild River - Drummond.png
A mushroom on display as part of Soil Fest's "Sensory Kinship of the Third Kind."
Jody Cowan

On this week’s 51%, we speak with science journalist and Brave the Wild River author Melissa Sevigny about the two women who risked their lives to botanize the Grand Canyon in the 1930s. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, also reports back on an interesting art project showcased at the 2nd annual Soil Fest in New York, and we hear from mountaineer Jenn Drummond, who recently became the first woman to scale all seven second summits.

————

Guests: Melissa Sevigny, science journalist with KNAU Arizona Public Radio, and author of Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon; Jenn Drummond, mountaineer

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our producer and host is Jesse King. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
