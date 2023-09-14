51% #1782: Jane Spinak on "The End of Family Court"

On this week's 51%, we bring you an interview with lawyer Jane Spinak on her book The End of Family Court. A professor emerita of Columbia Law School who most recently directed the Adolescent Representation Clinic, helping young adults aging out of foster care, Spinak makes the radical case that the U.S. family court system is too broken to fix, and that abolishing it might bring better justice to families and children.

Guests: Jane Spinak, author of The End of Family Court

