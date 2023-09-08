© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1781: The Road to Recovery

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published September 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT
YWCA of the Greater Capital Region Logo
On this week’s 51%, we recognize International Overdose Awareness Day, and hear from women who have battled drug addiction and walked the complicated road to recovery. We also learn about some of the resources available to those suffering from substance abuse, and attend a support group session for formerly incarcerated women in western Massachusetts.

————

Guests: Laura Combs, executive director of New Choices Recovery Center; Amethyst

You can learn more about the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region and its programs here.

You can learn more about 2nd Street 2nd Chances here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

