51% #1780: Dr. Gail Gazelle on How to Be a “Mindful MD”

On this week’s 51%, our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, speaks with physician and author Dr. Gail Gazelle about how healthcare workers can use mindfulness to combat burnout – and steady their own life in the wake of a stressed healthcare system. Dr. Gazelle’s new book is Mindful MD: 6 Ways Mindfulness Restores Your Autonomy and Cures Healthcare Burnout. We also hear from researchers at the University at Albany’s Center for Health Workforce Studies about how service-obligated programs can help providers bridge the healthcare worker shortage across New York state.

Guests: Jean Moore, director of the Center for Health Workforce Studies at the University at Albany; Robert Martiniano, senior program manager at CHWS; Dr. Gail Gazelle, physician coach and author of Mindful MD: 6 Ways Mindfulness Restores Your Autonomy and Cures Healthcare Burnout

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.