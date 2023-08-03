© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1776: Divorce Attorney Renee Bauer on Keeping Love Alive

By Jesse King
Published August 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we speak with attorney Renee Bauer about why she wants to change the narrative around rejection and divorce – and how preparing for the worst can actually contribute to a long-lasting marriage. We also hear from relationship expert Beth Darling about her guide to The Five Kinds of Intimacy, and how couples can better connect on every level.

————

Guests: Renee Bauer, divorce attorney and author of She Who Wins; Beth Darling, intimacy coach and author of The Five Kinds of Intimacy

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
