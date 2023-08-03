51% #1776: Divorce Attorney Renee Bauer on Keeping Love Alive

#1776: Divorce Attorney Renee Bauer on Keeping Love Alive | 51%

On this week’s 51%, we speak with attorney Renee Bauer about why she wants to change the narrative around rejection and divorce – and how preparing for the worst can actually contribute to a long-lasting marriage. We also hear from relationship expert Beth Darling about her guide to The Five Kinds of Intimacy, and how couples can better connect on every level.

Guests: Renee Bauer, divorce attorney and author of She Who Wins; Beth Darling, intimacy coach and author of The Five Kinds of Intimacy

