51% #1779: Leslie Lehr on “A Boob’s Life”

By Jesse King
Published August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we recognize National Breastfeeding Month, and stop by a webinar discussing the causes and treatments for breast cancer. We also speak with Leslie Lehr, author of A Boob’s Life, about America’s obsession with breasts — and what that often means for women and girls.

Guest: Leslie Lehr, author of A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me…and You

You can find a full list of Connecticut’s WIC programs and locations here.

You can learn more about To Life! and its programs here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our producer and host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
