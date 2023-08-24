51% #1779: Leslie Lehr on “A Boob’s Life”

On this week’s 51%, we recognize National Breastfeeding Month, and stop by a webinar discussing the causes and treatments for breast cancer. We also speak with Leslie Lehr, author of A Boob’s Life, about America’s obsession with breasts — and what that often means for women and girls.

————

Guest: Leslie Lehr, author of A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me…and You

You can find a full list of Connecticut’s WIC programs and locations here.

You can learn more about To Life! and its programs here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Our producer and host is Jesse King, our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.