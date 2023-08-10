51% #1777: Artists and Activism

© 2023
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
On this week’s 51%, we hear from actress Terrease Aiken about how Hollywood’s stalled SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting journeyman actors, and we learn about a new independent short film starring ballerina Misty Copeland. We also speak with University at Albany professor Janell Hobson about her new “hip-hop syllabus” for Ms. magazine, highlighting how women have shaped the culture in light of its 50th anniversary. Our Dr. Sharon Ufberg also speaks with Kaitlin McGaw, co-founder of the Grammy-winning children’s hip-hop group, Alphabet Rockers, about how music can help create a sense of belonging.

————

Guests: Terrease Aiken, actress and harpist; Leyla Fayyaz, co-founder of Life in Motion Productions and producer of Flower; Janell Hobson, professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at the University at Albany; Katilin McGaw, co-founder of Alphabet Rockers

You can find Janell Hobson’s series, “Turning 50: Looking Back at the Women in Hip Hop” for Ms. Magazine here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
