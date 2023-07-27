© 2023
51% #1775: Dr. Rosanne Leipzig on "Honest Aging"

By Jesse King
Published July 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Books looking at aging by Dr. Rosanna Leipzig & Dr. Emily Clionsky

As the overall U.S. population increases in age, understanding aging is more important than ever. On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Rosanne Leipzig, a distinguished geriatrics specialist and author of Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life. We also sit down with Dr. Emily Clionsky, internist and author behind Dementia Prevention: Using Your Head to Save Your Brain, to explore the cutting-edge science on dementia prevention and learn how to apply it in your own life.

————

Guests: Dr. Rosanne M. Leipzig, professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and author of Honest Aging: An Insider's Guide to the Second Half of Life; Dr. Emily Clionsky, internist with Clionsky Neuro Systems and co-author of Dementia Prevention: Using Your Head to Save Your Brain

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
