51% #1775: Dr. Rosanne Leipzig on "Honest Aging"

As the overall U.S. population increases in age, understanding aging is more important than ever. On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Rosanne Leipzig, a distinguished geriatrics specialist and author of Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life. We also sit down with Dr. Emily Clionsky, internist and author behind Dementia Prevention: Using Your Head to Save Your Brain, to explore the cutting-edge science on dementia prevention and learn how to apply it in your own life.

Guests: Dr. Rosanne M. Leipzig, professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and author of Honest Aging: An Insider's Guide to the Second Half of Life; Dr. Emily Clionsky, internist with Clionsky Neuro Systems and co-author of Dementia Prevention: Using Your Head to Save Your Brain

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.