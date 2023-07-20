51% #1774: Dr. Heather Hirsch on How to “Unlock Your Menopause Type”

Millions of women around the world enter menopause each year – so why do we know so little about it? On this week’s 51%, we sit down with Dr. Heather Hirsch, founder of the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, to learn how we can meet menopause symptoms head-on. We also discuss the benefits and controversies behind hormone replacement therapy, how to know if it’s a good treatment option for you, and what you can do instead if you’re not ready to take the plunge.

Guest: Dr. Heather Hirsch, M.D., MS, NCMP with Midi Health Care and author of Unlock Your Menopause Type: Personalized Treatments, the Last Word on Hormones, and Remedies that Work

You can learn more about menopause at the North American Menopause Society website here.

