© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
After four decades leading WAMC, President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock retires
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1766: Works of Art

By Jesse King,
Jody CowanJosh Landes
Published May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Jane Pownall, Sampler, 1830, cotton embroidery on linen. Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, Vassar College. Gift of Mrs. James W. Packard (Elizabeth Gillmer, class of 1894) 1960.9.118.
1 of 3  — Jane Pownall Sewing Sampler - Vassar College.jpg
Jane Pownall, Sampler, 1830, cotton embroidery on linen. Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, Vassar College. Gift of Mrs. James W. Packard (Elizabeth Gillmer, class of 1894) 1960.9.118.
Vassar College
Harpist Mikaela Davis
2 of 3  — Mikaela Davis.png
Harpist Mikaela Davis
Josh Landes / WAMC
We The People by Norman Rockwell
3 of 3  — UN2.jpeg
Pauline Grimes portrayed in Norman Rockwell's "We The People"
provided / Norman Rockwell Museum

On this week’s 51%, we celebrate women in art – both those who create it, and those who inspire it. We stop by a new Vassar College exhibit recognizing the age-old practice of sewing samplers, and how girls as far back as the 18th Century used the teaching tool to tell their stories and make their mark. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan, speaks with a woman who once modeled for the famous painter Norman Rockwell, and harpist Mikaela Davis shares how she learned to jam alongside the surviving members of the Grateful Dead.

————

Guests: Caroline Culp, assistant professor of art history at Vassar College; Ida-Rose Chabon, Vassar College Class of 2024; Mikaela Davis, singer-songwriter; Pauline Adams Grimes, model in “We the Peoples: Norman Rockwell’s United Nations”

You can learn more about Vassar College’s “Between the Lines” exhibit here. You can also find out more about American samplers and research your family history at samplerarchive.org

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
  • 51% #1765: Brooke Ellison on "Look Both Ways"
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Brooke Ellison, associate professor of health policy and medical ethics at Stony Brook University. After a car accident left her paralyzed from the neck down at just 11 years old, Ellison became the first quadriplegic to graduate from Harvard University, with degrees in cognitive neuroscience and public policy. In her latest memoir, "Look Both Ways," Ellison reflects on how her understanding of her disability has matured – and how we can all thrive as a result of our experiences.
  • Emma Nadler
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1764: Emma Nadler on “The Unlikely Village of Eden”
    Jesse King
    On the latest 51%, we recognize Mother's Day and speak with author and psychotherapist Emma Nadler about her new memoir, The Unlikely Village of Eden, on her experience as a parent of a child with a disability.
  • 51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1763: Jena Friedman on "Not Funny"
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we speak with comedian and writer Jena Friedman about her new book Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera, reflecting on her experience as a woman in comedy and her personal brand of funny. We also catch up with comedian Rachel Feinstein as she makes her way through her U.S. tour.
  • Boxes of the drug mifepristone a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, AL.
    51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1762: The Battle for Mifepristone, Part Two
    Jesse King
    The Supreme Court has ruled to protect access to the key abortion pill mifepristone for now, as a legal battle over its 23-year approval by the Food and Drug Administration makes its way through the courts. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Columbia Law School’s Katherine Franke about the Texas case that started it all, and what lies ahead in America’s struggle over abortion rights.
Load More