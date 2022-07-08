© 2022
51%

51% #1720: The Long Road to Roe (and Beyond)

Published July 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
Hundreds gather for a "Rally for Roe" in Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Hundreds gather for a "Rally for Roe" in Plattsburgh.

The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights in the U.S. But how did we get here? On this week’s 51%, we speak with Jennifer Holland, professor and author of Tiny You: A Western History of the Anti-Abortion Movement, about how abortion became a political issue in the U.S.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
