51% #1720: The Long Road to Roe (and Beyond)

The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights in the U.S. But how did we get here? On this week’s 51%, we speak with Jennifer Holland, professor and author of Tiny You: A Western History of the Anti-Abortion Movement, about how abortion became a political issue in the U.S.

