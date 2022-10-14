51% #1734: Breast Cancer Awareness

On this week’s 51%, we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and sit down with Dr. Lisa Curcio, director of breast surgery at Northern Dutchess Hospital with Nuvance Health, to learn how to manage our risks, identify symptoms early, and navigate treatment. And what exactly is happening during a mammogram? Dr. Wendy DeMartini, professor of radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine, discusses the factors that can mask or impact your results, and how technological advances are making screening easier.

You can find the National Cancer Institute's Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool here.

