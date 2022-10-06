51% #1733: Shanterra McBride, Rosalind Wiseman on "Courageous Discomfort"

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with authors Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman about how to be a better ally, and tackle the tough questions asked in their new book Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations About Race and Racism.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.