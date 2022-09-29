51% #1732: Kate Beaton on "Ducks" and Life in the Oil Sands

On this week’s 51%, we speak with cartoonist Kate Beaton about her new graphic memoir Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, chronicling her years working in the oil sands of Northern Alberta. Our Dr. Sharon Ufberg also speaks with poet Judith Antelman and shares some excerpts from her debut poetry collection, The Pugilist’s Daughter.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.