WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
51% #1732: Kate Beaton on "Ducks" and Life in the Oil Sands

Published September 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Kate Beaton and the cover of Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands
Provided (Morgan Murray)
/
Kate Beaton is the cartoonist behind Hark! A Vagrant and Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.

On this week’s 51%, we speak with cartoonist Kate Beaton about her new graphic memoir Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, chronicling her years working in the oil sands of Northern Alberta. Our Dr. Sharon Ufberg also speaks with poet Judith Antelman and shares some excerpts from her debut poetry collection, The Pugilist’s Daughter.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It is produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
