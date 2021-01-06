Welch Joins Discussion Over Presidential Removal

After insurgents stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, officials are asking whether President Donald Trump is responsible for instigating the actions and if he should be removed from office. Vermont’s sole Congressman is among those considering the question.

Congressman Peter Welch was on the floor of the House and among those taken to a secure location as the mob swarmed the building. "I’d support removing the President right away. I don’t think it’s realistic but if anyone who’s earned impeachment or removal President Trump has done it repeatedly."

The democrat was with House members at a secure location and scoffed when he heard that President Trump had tweeted that it was time for the protesters to “go home.” “ I’m sorry it’s time to go home? I mean how about you should never have come. I mean they’re here at his invitation. This is pretty hollow.”

Welch, Vermont’s at large Congressman, said as soon as the House was cleared members would return to their job of certifying the presidential election.