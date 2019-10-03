Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Warn Your Relatives: Hari Kondabolu In Northampton Oct. 10

By 25 minutes ago
  • Hari Kondabolu
    Hari Kondabolu
    Rob Holysz

Since the last time Hari Kondabolu was on our show, a lot has happened in America — in politics, race relations, and comedy. Those are all topics he likes to discuss on stage, TV and on his comedy albums. On October 10th, Kondabolu will be back in our region at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton.

Kondabolu is coming off his Netflix special “Warn Your Relatives” and a documentary that got a lot of attention — “The Problem With Apu,” about the stereotypical character who has now faded into the background in Springfield.

Tags: 
comedy
hari kondabolu

Related Content

Lisa Lampanelli Bringing "Fat Chance" To Glens Falls, Cohoes

By Sep 12, 2019
Lisa Lampanelli
Lisa Lampanelli

Our region is about to see a different side of longtime comedian Lisa Lampanelli, who said she was stepping away from standup last year and is now working as an advice podcaster, life coach and storyteller. It’s a new era for the woman known as The Queen of Mean over three decades in standup. “Fat Chance: An Evening of Conversation and Story” comes to the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls September 21 and the Cohoes Music Hall September 28.

Comedy Vet Aries Spears Coming To Albany Friday

By Aug 21, 2019
Aries Spears
Aries Spears

Later this week, comedian Aries Spears will be in Albany for two performances at the Funny Bone — Friday at 7:30 and 10. Aries Spears has been a veteran of comedy clubs, television and movies for decades, including his run on “Mad TV” and a lot of voice work. And you can catch his conversations about 80s movies, the Rocky series and the American cities he visits on his long-running podcast “Spears and Steinberg.”

Marc Maron: 'Attempting Normal' Amid Unprecedented Success

By Aug 21, 2014

Things have been going unprecedentedly well for comedian Marc Maron in recent years: his podcast, WTF, began as an upstart taped in his garage and is now chugging past its 500th episode, downloaded by millions; his eponymous television show is now in its second season on IFC; and his book, Attempting Normal, is now out in paperback.

Mike Birbiglia To Thank God For Jokes In Troy

By Mar 19, 2014
Mike Birbiglia

Comedian, actor, filmmaker and playwright Mike Birbiglia has been making public radio fans and live audiences laugh for years through his embrace of the awkward and absurd and masterful monologues.

Comedian Demetri Martin Persists In Return To Albany

By Jan 26, 2015
Demetri Martin
Demetri Martin

One of the best things that happened to comedy in recent years was Demetri Martin walking away from a free ride at NYU law school with one year to go for a career in stand-up instead.