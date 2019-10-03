Warn Your Relatives: Hari Kondabolu In Northampton Oct. 10

Since the last time Hari Kondabolu was on our show, a lot has happened in America — in politics, race relations, and comedy. Those are all topics he likes to discuss on stage, TV and on his comedy albums. On October 10th, Kondabolu will be back in our region at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton.

Kondabolu is coming off his Netflix special “Warn Your Relatives” and a documentary that got a lot of attention — “The Problem With Apu,” about the stereotypical character who has now faded into the background in Springfield.