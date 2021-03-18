 Walter Isaacson's Latest Spotlights Nobel Prize Winning Biochemist Jennifer Doudna | WAMC
Walter Isaacson's Latest Spotlights Nobel Prize Winning Biochemist Jennifer Doudna


  
    

Walter Isaacson, a professor of history at Tulane, has been CEO of the Aspen Institute, chair of CNN, and editor of Time. He is the author of "Leonardo da Vinci;" "The Innovators;" "Steve Jobs;" "Einstein: His Life and Universe;" "Benjamin Franklin: An American Life;" and "Kissinger: A Biography."

His latest is "The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race."

In the spring of 2012, the Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and her collaborators turned a curiosity of nature into an invention that will transform the future of the human race: an easy-to-use tool that can edit DNA. Known as CRISPR, it opened a brave new world of medical miracles and moral questions. 

