Union Endorses Candidate For Troy Mayor

A powerful union in Troy is backing a challenger to the mayor.

Ahead of next month's Democratic primary, the Troy Uniformed Firefighters Association gave its endorsement Wednesday to Rodney Wiltshire for mayor. The nod comes two weeks after the city was hit by two major fires in one day.

New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association President Sam Fresina: "Troy firefighters are in desperate need right now of better living conditions, they're in desperate need of proper tools so they can go out and do the job that they're here to do. "

The union recently vocalized concerns about staffing, gear and repairs it says are needed at firehouses.

Wiltshire announced a challenge to first-term Mayor Patrick Madden in March.