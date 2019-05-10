Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Tyrannical Minds: Psychological Profiling, Narcissism, And Dictatorship" By Dean Haycock

By 1 hour ago

Dr. Dean Haycock is the author of "Tyrannical Minds, Psychological Profiling, Narcissism and Dictatorship." The book tells readers that not everyone can become a tyrant. It requires a particular confluence of events to gain absolute control over entire nations.

First, you must be born with the potential to develop brutal personality traits. Often, these are combined in “The Dark Triad” of malignant narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy, as well as elements of paranoia, and an extraordinary ambition to achieve control over others. Second, your predisposition to antisocial behavior must be developed and strengthened during childhood. You might suffer physical and/or psychological abuse, or grow up in trying times. Finally, you must come of age when the political system of your country is unstable.

dean haycock
tyrannical minds
tyrant
psychology
narcissism
dictator
dictatorship
control
psychopath
Paranoia
ambition
antisocial behavior
childhood
abuse
Politics

Related Content

Understanding Our Destructive Affair With Narcissism

By Apr 1, 2019
Book cover for "Fragile Bully"

Even before Donald Trump entered America’s highest office, an international survey revealed that narcissism is part of the assumed “national character” of Americans. While only a small number actually meet the criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder, those exploitive few have a way of gaining center stage in our culture.

"Fragile Bully: Understanding Our Destructive Affair with Narcissism in the Age of Trump" looks at the real problem of narcissism. We see past the solo act to the vicious circles that arise in relationships with a fragile bully, and how patterns like this generate both power and self-destruction.

Dr. Laurie Helgoe is an author, educator, and clinical psychologist with a special interest in the interactions between personality and culture. She is an Associate Professor of Behavioral Sciences at the Ross University School of Medicine.

An Abbreviated Life: A Memoir By Ariel Leve

By Sep 14, 2016
Book Cover - An Abbreviated Life

  Ariel Leve is an award-winning journalist who has written for the Guardian, Financial Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Observer, and the London Sunday Times Magazine, where she was a senior writer and a columnist.

Ariel Leve grew up in Manhattan with an eccentric mother she describes as “a poet, an artist, a self-appointed troublemaker and attention seeker.” Leve learned to become her own parent, taking care of herself and her mother’s needs. There would be uncontrolled, impulsive rages followed with denial, disavowed responsibility, and then extreme outpourings of affection. How does a child learn to feel safe in this topsyturvy world of conditional love?

She writes about her life and her mother in he memoir, An Abbreviated Life.

The Narcissist Next Door

By Dec 18, 2014

  The odds are good that you know a narcissist. The odds are also good that they are intelligent, confident, and articulate—the center of attention.

Narcissists are everywhere. There are millions of them in the United States alone: entertainers, politicians, business people, your neighbors. Recognizing and understanding them is crucial to your not being overtaken by them, says Jeffrey Kluger, in his provocative new book, The Narcissist Next Door: Understanding the Monster in Your Family, in Your Office, in Your Bed - in Your World.

'The Impulse Society: America In The Age Of Instant Gratification' By Paul Roberts

By Oct 28, 2014

  More than thirty years ago, Christopher Lasch hinted at this bleak world in his landmark book, The Culture of Narcissism. In The Impulse Society, Paul Roberts shows how that self-destructive pattern has grown so pervasive that anxiety and emptiness are becoming embedded in our national character.

Yet it is in this unease that Roberts finds clear signs of change—and broad revolt as millions of Americans try step off the self-defeating treadmill of gratification and restore a sense of balance.