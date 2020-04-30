 Two Pittsfielders Arrested After Early Morning Gunfire | WAMC

Two Pittsfielders Arrested After Early Morning Gunfire

By 2 hours ago
  • The Pittsfield city seal
    The City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Two Pittsfield, Massachusetts residents were arrested early Thursday morning on illegal firearm possession charges. 

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Gary Traversa says that gunfire on Glenwood Avenue reported by both citizens and ShotSpotter technology led law enforcement to make the arrests on Daniels Avenue.

“Laquan Johnson of Pittsfield, age 25, was arrested for possession of a firearm without an FID card, and David Moody, age 28, of Pittsfield, for possession of a firearm without an FID card, subsequent offense, and firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crime,” said Traversa.

Police say that the shots hit a vehicle. The suspects were arraigned in district court remotely from the police station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

