SUNY Chancellor Johnson Discusses Her Campus Tours, And More

State University of New York Chancellor Kristina Johnson is nearing the end of her tour of all 64 SUNY campuses. Today, two Hudson Valley campuses were on her agenda — SUNY Sullivan and SUNY Orange. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Chancellor Johnson about her tour… and much more.

Community colleges embark upon workforce training to equip students with the skills specific to their communities.

When it comes to federal higher education policy, some presidential hopefuls are waving the banner of “free.” One is Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose plans call for canceling a portion of student debt and eliminating the cost of tuition and fees at public colleges. Her Senate colleague from Vermont, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, says all public colleges and universities should be tuition free.

But is there a problem with all free? Does that financially burden the state? Johnson says there is more to learn about the idea. She says for individuals who cannot afford to attend college, helping them makes sense.

Earlier in April, H. Carl McCall announced his plans to retire as Chairman of the SUNY Board of Trustees.

Johnson says the state budget was good to SUNY and helpful for community colleges.

She speaks to the capital portion.

On the heels of Earth Day April 22, Johnson says SUNY has lowered its energy usage by 18 percent since 2011.

Kristina Johnson became SUNY’s 13th chancellor in 2017.