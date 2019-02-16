South District Independent Paco DeFrancis Discusses Campaign For Burlington City Council

By 1 hour ago
  • Paco DeFrancis
    Paco DeFrancis
    Photo provided

Town Meeting Day is coming up soon in Vermont, and a number of candidates are running for the four open seats for the Burlington City Council.  Financial analyst Paco DeFrancis is a native Vermonter who moved to Burlington about three years ago after he graduated from college. The Independent candidate tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he’s running because he’s seen too many of his peers leave Burlington.

“I’m really running for City Council because I want make Burlington both a more desirable place for young people as well as get more jobs and get more opportunities so that young people don’t have to move to you know major metropolitan areas, so they can create livelihoods and careers right here in Burlington and be able to stay in Vermont.”    

Burlington South District Independent candidate Paco DeFrancis faces progressive Mohamed Jafar and incumbent Democrat Joan Shannon in the Town Meeting Day vote March 5th. Interviews with other city council candidates are at wamc.org.
 

Tags: 
burlington
Burlington City Council
Central District
Mohamed Jafar
Joan Shannon
Perri Freeman
Jane Knodell
Jared Carter
Town Meeting Day
Burlington Progressives

Related Content

Central District Progressive Perri Freeman Discusses Campaign For Burlington City Council

By Feb 14, 2019
Perri Freeman
perriforcitycouncil/Facebook

Town Meeting Day is coming up soon in Vermont, and it will mean changes for the Burlington City Council. During the January 6th Burlington Progressive caucus, candidates were chosen to run in the four ward races.  For 19 years incumbent, Jane Knodell has been the Central District’s Progressive city councilor.  But at the caucus, party members opted to instead endorse Perri Freeman on an 85 to 55 vote. Freeman tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley her grassroots environmental and labor rights organizing would cross over to work on the city council.

Burlington City Councilor Dave Hartnett Discusses Withdrawal From Reelection Campaign

By Jan 16, 2019
Councilor Dave Hartnett (in black vest and pink shirt) during a Burlington City Council meeting
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington’s East, Central, North and South City Council district councilors are up for election on Town Meeting Day in March. North District incumbent Independent David Hartnett submitted his petition for reelection and was endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party. But late last week he informed Mayor Miro Weinberger and the Democrats that he was withdrawing due to an undisclosed family obligation.  Hartnett, an outspoken eight-year councilor, says this is one of the most difficult political decisions he’s ever made.

Incumbent Jane Knodell Discusses Decision To Run For Reelection As Independent

By Jan 22, 2019
Jane Knodell at a Burlington City Council meeting
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington City Councilor Jane Knodell has spent 20 years representing the city’s Central District as a Progressive.  But on January 6th the Progressive caucus decided to nominate newcomer Perri Freeman, a 27-year-old community organizer. Knodell is now running as an independent to try to keep her seat on the council. She tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley a couple factors led to her decision.