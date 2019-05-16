Sloop Clearwater Celebrates 50 Years

The sloop Clearwater turns 50 on Friday. It was launched on May 17, 1969. Pete Seeger, who founded Clearwater and conceived and help build the sloop, was born May 3, 1919, and centennial celebrations for him are ongoing. Clearwater is calling this its "50/100" anniversary. The anniversary is the subject of a long resolution adopted last week by the NYS Senate and Assembly about Pete's legacy and Clearwater's work.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Saturday, May 18th, Clearwater is holding two public sails on the sloop (11am and 5pm) plus a free dockside event from 2:30 - 4:30 pm at the Ferry Dock in Beacon NY. There will be live music, tours of the sloop, Hudson River fish and invertebrates, banjo crafting and more.

Coming up in June, 50/100 edition of Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival takes place June 15 and 16 at Croton Point Park.

Here to celebrate the sloop with us we welcome Betsy Garthwaite, former longtime captain of the Clearwater (also a former chair of Clearwater's board), Manna Jo Greene, Clearwater's environmental director, and Stephen Smith, chair of Clearwater's board.